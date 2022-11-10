Kia Stinger DROPPED – to be ‘replaced’ by the Kia EV6 GT

The Kia Stinger has been dropped from Kia’s UK offerings, to be replaced as the range-topping Kia by the new electric Kia EV6 GT.

It’s only a couple of weeks since we report production of the Kia Stinger will end next year, but Kia UK is jumping that gun and dropping the Stinger today.

Despite half-decent reviews and a mid-life upgrade, the Stinger has been a rare misstep from Kia, attempting to deliver a car to compete with the likes of the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe but really not exciting buyers with their offering.

But the Stinger was always unlikely to last much longer as Kia goes hard on its EV transition, and it’s clear, at least for now, there will be no direct replacement for the Stinger.

That said, Kia has declared that the Stinger does have a replacement, and it’s the new Kia EV6 GT.

It’s more than 18 months since Kia revealed the EV6 GT despite which deliveries are only just about to start, but it’s perhaps because of the start of EV6 GT deliveries that Kia UK sees no point in continuing to offer the slow-selling Stinger.

The EV6 GT looks a fine offering, with more power and performance than the Stinger, cutting the Stinger’s 0-62mph of 4.7 seconds to just 3.5 seconds, packaged in an appealing higher-riding crossover body.

Paul Philpott, Kia UK boss, said:

The EV6 GT is the ideal car to take the baton from the Stinger in the UK. Our future product plan has a major focus on electrification, and globally Kia plans to offer a line-up of 14 EVs by 2027. Combining high-performance capabilities with an incredible design and a long-range electric powertrain, the EV6 GT is an important part of this plan, and a true new flagship for the Kia brand.

The trouble is, for most buyers, the EV6 GT is unattainable at over £60k, 50 per cent more than a Kia Stinger.

But that’s the way the world is heading.