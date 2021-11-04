Kia TOPS Electric Car sales in October as first deliveries of the Kia EV6 kick in

Kia tops the sales list for electric cars in October, as the first deliveries of the new Kia EV6 add to Kia’s other BEV sales.

The Kia EV6 looks to be a very appealing start to Kia’s move in to delivering EVs based on a proper EV platform, and October saw the start of deliveries in the UK.

Kia managed to deliver 369 EV6s, from an order bank of some 1,600, in October which, added to sales of other BEVs in the Kia range, saw Kia head up the BEV sales chart in the UK.

Add together those EV6 deliveries with deliveries of the e-Niro and Soul EV and Kia managed to deliver 1,699 EVs – some 22.8 per cent of its total sale – in October.

With help from the strong EV sales, Kia managed to shift a total of 7,436 cars in October, an increase of 22.1 per cent on 2020 despite the car world struggling with ‘Chip’ shortages, with the Niro range the best-seller with 2,479 units followed by the Sportage, Picanto and Xceed.

Paul Philpott, Kia CEO, said:

October has been another strong month for Kia sales volumes, particularly for our growing line-up of battery EVs. With a strong bank of more than 1,600 pre-orders, we were particularly excited to deliver our first EV6 orders to UK customers in October – a milestone which enabled our dealers to boost our EV sales to new heights.