Kia XCeed and Ceed Sportswagon Plug-in Hybrids add to Kia’s electrified offerings

Kia add to their electrified offerings with plug-in hybrid versions of the Kia XCeed and Kia Ceed Sportswagon (Estate) on sale in the UK from today.

Kia, just like every other car maker, is rolling out as many electrified options as they can to get the all-important (certainly financially) average emissions down to avoid penalties.

We’ve already got electrified versions of the Niro, Soul and Sportage, and from today (15 Jan 2020) you’ll be able to pop off to your local Kia dealer and order plug-in hybrid versions of the Kia XCeed and Kia Ceed Sportswagon.

Both models come with the same 1.6 litre GDi petrol engine, lithium polymer batter pack and electric motor which deliver 139bhp and 195lb/ft of torque through a six-speed DCT ‘box and, say Kia, up to 37 miles of EV range (probably under 25 real world).

Both cars have design tweaks to stand out from ICE models including closed grille, charging point and ‘Eco Plug-in’ badges, charging indicator, Kia’s new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and nav with plug-in specific info, hybrid gubbins displayed on the 12.3″ instrument cluster and driver-only HVAC.

Both the Kia XCeed and Ceed Sportswagon PHEVs are now on sale, with the Kia XCeed PHEV available in ‘3’ or First Edition trim from £30,695 and the Ceed Sportswagon PHEV only in ‘3’ trim from £29,995.