Kia XCeed Edition joins the XCeed range as an XCeed 2 with more kit

The relatively new Kia XCeed – Kia’s Crossover take on the new Ceed – gets its first ‘special’ model with the XCeed Edition, on sale from £20,995.

The Kia XCeed officially went on sale in the UK last summer as Kia tried to turn the new Ceed in to a Crossover to try and cash-in on the appetite for high-riding cars the market just can’t seem to get enough of.

With prices staring at a not too terrible £20,795, and a TV ad campaign which seems to pop up every other ad break, you’d think Kia was doing enough to promote a relatively new car. But no, clearly not, as they’re back with the XCeed’s first ‘special’ model – the new Kia XCeed Edition.

Based on the entry-level XCeed 2, the XCeed Edition comes with a choice of three premium metallic paint jobs – Blue Flame, Quantum Yellow and Lunar Silver – at no additional cost, as well as 18″ alloys, privacy glass, electric folding door mirrors and black cloth with fake leather upholstery.

The rest of the spec is from the XCeed 2 – and includes LED lights, Air Con, Cruise, Android Auto, Apple Car Play and more – as is the engine and drivetrain, with Kia’s 118bhp 1.0 litre T-GDi petrol engine powering the front wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox.

Despite the numerous additions to the XCeed 2’s spec, the XCeed Edition costs just £200 more at £20,995.