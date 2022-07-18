Kia XCeed gets a bit of a FACELIFT and new GT-Line trim

The Kia XCeed – Kia’s Ceed on small stilts – gets a bit of a facelift and titivate including new GT-Line trim and a revised interior. On sale in September.

Last week we had a tease for a revamped Kia XCeed, with a dynamic-looking sketch previewing what’s to come. Well, as you’d expect, the sketch was more dynamic than the reality, and the tweaks for the XCeed are really quite minor.

The changes are pretty much the usual facelift fodder, with tweaked grille, lights and wheels, but Kia has also added a new GT-Line trim.

The GT-Line trim for the XCeed brings a more ‘edgy’ grille, according to Kia, sportier lower air intakes, side cladding and a body-coloured rear diffuser.

Inside gets a bit of an update too and now comes with a 12.3″ digital instrument panel and 10.25″ infotainment – although when UK specs and prices arrive you may find these only on top-end models and cost options otherwise – with options of cloth, faux and actual leather and sportier seats in the new GT-Line model.

Engine options for the XCeed are a bit confusing, because although there is a range on offer including new MHEV options, it looks like the UK will only be getting the 1.5-litre petrol and a PHEV.

The 1.5-litre petrol delivers 158bhp and comes with a manual ‘box as standard, and the PHEV gets a 1.6-litre petrol and electric motor for 141bhp with six-speed DCT and promising around 37 miles of EV range.

More details on UK offerings soon ahead of the updated XCeeed going on sale in September.