Kia XCeed – Kia’s best-selling Ceed – FACELIFT previewed with design sketch

The Kia XCeed – Kia’s best-selling Ceed model in the UK – is getting a facelift, previewed with a new design sketch and debuting on 18 July.

It’s three years since the Kia XCeed arrived as a crossover take on Kia’s Ceed, since when it’s gone on to be the best-selling model in the Ceed model range in the UK.

Ahead of a facelift for the XCeed – due to debut on 18 July – Kia has decided the way to garner a bit of interest is to deliver a design sketch (above) of the updated XCeed. Although don’t expect the actual new XCeed to look as dynamic as the design sketch, but do expect tweaked bumpers, lights and wheels.

Beyond building a bit of interest in the updated XCeed with a dynamic-looking design sketch, Kia also wants you to know that the updated XCeed will not just be a cosmetic tweak and titivate, but will offer more under the skin too.

That means no more pure ICE options, but a range of mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains as well as updated safety, connectivity and infotainment tech. Kia also says the new XCeed will be offered in GT-Line trim for the first time, delivering “the adventurous design cues of a crossover with the sporty vibe of a focused European hatchback“.

The new Kia XCeed debuts on 18 July 2022.