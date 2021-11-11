Kia’s REVEAL of the EV9 Concept turns out to be another TEASE for the electric EV9

Kia’s tease for the reveal of the electric Kia EV9 in concept form turns out to have been a tease for a tease, with the actual reveal next week.

A few days ago, Kia took to Instagram to tease a silhouette of a new electric Kia – the Kia EV9 – promising a first look at the new EV today.

But it turns out that tease wasn’t a tease for the arrival of the EV9 in concept guise, but a tease for another tease for the new EV.

What we actually got from Kia is a couple of sketches of the new EV9 (above and below) which seem to show a properly angular, funky-looking, big electric SUV looking nothing like anything else in Kia’s range.

Of course, we all know how fanciful design sketches can be, so the sharp angular lines, big wheels, invisible shut lines and missing door handles and squared-off oval steering wheel, will all likely disappear when the EV9 debuts in LA next week, together with the Hyundai SEVEN Concept of a similarly big new electric SUV.

Kia has chosen to share nothing of the EV powertrain with this new tease, but is keen you know that it has “ultramodern exterior design…upright and capable stylistic stance” and the interior is a “stunning interactive ultra-wide display and a radical new take on the traditional steering wheel“.

Hopefully, we’ll find out just how radical the EV9 is next week in LA.