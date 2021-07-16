Koenigsegg Jesko REVEALED production-ready as Koenigsegg start on customer Jeskos

The new Koenigsegg Jesko, Koenigsegg’s replacement for the Agera, is revealed in pre-production guise ahead of customer car builds.

It was at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019, before the world succumbed to Covid, that Koenigsegg revealed their replacement for the Agera as the Koenigsegg Jesko.

Before it even arrived in Geneva, Koenigsegg had already sold 83 out of the 125 planned – even at £2.75 million – and by the time the Geneva Motor Show finished they’d managed to flog the rest.

Now, after a two-year wait, Koenigsegg is ready to start building cars for those 125 buyers and has revealed the Jesko in pre-production guise (above) – painted in Tang Orange Pearl with silver and carbon-fibre accents as a homage to the early Koenigsegg CCR – although said buyers will still have a bit of a wait as the first customer cars are due in spring 2022 and the rest over the following three years.

But the wait should be worth it, with the Jesko’s 5.0 litre twin-turbo V8 revving to 8,500rpm and delivering (if you use E85) 1,600bhp to the rear wheels through a nine-speed “Light Speed Transmission” with no fewer than seven wet multidisc clutches.

It all adds up to a car doubtless capable of a record-breaking top speed, especially as Koenigsegg are producing not just the Jesko, but the Jesko Absolut which is all about top speed. Customers will have the choice of which version they want.