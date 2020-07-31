Koenigsegg Gemera 1700bhp Hybrid MEGA Saloon heading for a UK debut at Salon Prive

The Koenigsegg Gemera, the first hybrid saloon car from Koenigsegg with a 1700bhp hybrid powerplant, is heading for a UK debut at Salon Prive.

Saloon cars may have gone out of fashion in recent years, but the Koenigsegg Gemera – revealed back in March – is a very long way from any other ‘Saloon’.

Yes, it’s a four-seat saloon car, but it looks as ‘Hypercar-ish’ as any other Koenigsegg, despite managing to deliver space for four, and comes with mad up-swinging ‘super doors’ to open up the whole side of the car. And it’s powered by a 2.0 litre 3-pot. Yes, a 3-pot 2.0 litre, although there’s a bit more to it than that.

That 2.0 litre 3-pot delivers a whopping 600bhp all on its own, but it works with a trio of electric motors – one on each back wheel and one on the crankshaft – for a combined 1700bhp and an EV range of around 30 miles, and comes with four-wheel drive, four-wheel steering and four-wheel torque vectoring. And it”l get to 62mph in 1.9 seconds.

With Covid-19 running riot ever since Koenigsegg revealed the Gemera, there hasn’t been much opportunity to see it in the flesh – it should have been at Geneva – but, fingers crossed, it will get its UK debut at Salon Prive in September alongside some of the greatest cars in the world – old and new – and lots of lobster and Champagne.

Salon Prive should run from 23-26 September at Blenheim Palace if Covid-19 advice stays as it is or eases further.

Let’s hope so.