Lamborghini Aventador hits 10,000 production landmark after nine years

The Lamborghini Aventador, Lamborghini’s range-topping V12 Supercar, has racked up 10,000 units since production began in 2011.

We all know the Lamborghini Urus is the new star of Lamborghini’s sales, managing to give Lamborghini, on a smaller scale, the sort of sales boost the Cayenne did for Porsche.

But it’s not just the Lamborghini Urus selling well for Sant’Agata, but the Huracan is doing its bit too, with 14,000 sales in the five years up to last year. But what of Lamborghini’s most expensive, and V12, model, the Lamborghini Aventador.

It turned up as long ago as 2011, ahead of its debut at the Geneva Motor Show, as a replacement for the Lamborghini Murcielago, a range-topping V12 supercar which managed to sell at a rate of about 500 a year.

But in the first two years of production Lamborghini managed to flog 2,000 Aventadors, and although, despite numerous additional iterations of the Aventador – from the Roadster to the Aventador J – you might have expected sales to slow down a chunk as the Aventador aged, they haven’t.

In fact, despite having been around since 2011, the Aventador has now racked up sales of 10,000 – more than twice the rate the Murcialago managed – with the 10,000th car leaving Sant’Agata for a customer in Thailand and finished in Grigio Acheso with a red and black interior.

It’s an admirable achievement for what is a very expensive, though very appealing, V12 supercar, and it’s probably the last time we’ll see Lamborghini delivering a V12 supercar, or at least one without electric assistance.