Lamborghini Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae – the last Aventador and the last V12 with no hybrid

The Lamborghini Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae arrives as the last Aventador and the last Lamborghini with a non-hybrid V12 engine.

It’s more than 10 years since the Lamborghini Aventador arrived to replace the Murcielago, since when it’s gone on to sell more than twice as many as its predecessor. But now the life of the Aventador is drawing to a close and it’s going out with a limited-run Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae.

Strictly speaking, this is the Lamborghini Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae, and Lambo is planning a run of 600 cars – 350 Coupes and 250 Roadsters.

A sort of mix between the SVJ and S, the Ultimae comes with 769bhp from the now rather ancient 6.5-litre V12, with power going to all four wheels and 0-62mph of 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 220mph, the last outing for Lamborghini’s V12 as a pure ICE offering.

Spec for the Ultimae includes rear-wheel steering, carbon-ceramic brakes and active rear wing, there’s lots of carbon fibre and, rather surprisingly for a launch car from Lamborghini, a very reserved Grey paint job, with Silver Dianthus 20” and 21” forged alloys.

Stephan Winkelmann, Lamborghini CEO, said:

The Aventador LP 780-4 denotes the final, purest, timeless naturally-aspirated production V12 Lamborghini. It delivers the essential twelve-cylinder experience in terms of inimitable design, engineering solutions and the most emotive driving experience, and is the definitive Aventador concluding an extraordinary era. It is the last of its kind: it delivers the maximum power and conclusive performance expected from Lamborghini’s current V12 engine, combined with our inimitable flagship’s design DNA. The Aventador was destined to become a classic from launch, and the Aventador LP 780-4 is the most beautiful expression of timeless design and technical solutions in a final edition: Ultimae

If you want to see the new Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae in the flesh, get yourself off to the Goodwood Festival of Speed this coming weekend.