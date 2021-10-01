Lamborghini Countach LP 500 Concept RECREATED by Lamborghini after 50 years

The genesis of the Lamborghini Countach is recreated 50 years on, with 25,00 hours taken to recreate the Lamborghini Countach LP 500 Concept.

The Lamborghini Countach may have been the poster car for a whole generation of budding petrolheads, but that was mainly the be-winged later iterations of the Countach.

Before that came the much more elegant original, and it was first previewed 50 years ago with the Lamborghini Countach LP 500 Concept, but despite being the genesis of the model it was lost three years later after crash testing.

Now, with a new tribute act to the Countach with the new Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4, Lamborghini has gone a step further by recreating that initial LP 500 Concept in all its glory.

Lamborghini’s Polo Storico has built the faithful replica from scratch using period-correct components and original construction methods, including creating panels by hand, although it hs used scanning to analyse photos of the original for greater accuracy, as well as relying on its extensive archive of documents and the memories of those still around who were involved in the original.

The recreation even uses a unique tubular frame of the concept, with the original V12 present and correct and built from spares, restored parts and even specially fabricated parts, with period-correct tyres specially made by Pirelli (but with modern compounds) and original Giallo Fly Speciale paint.

Stephan Winkelman, Lamborghini CEO, said:

The Countach reinvented high-performance cars, and it became an icon in terms of stylistic language that even today, after decades, still inspires contemporary Lamborghinis. Bringing the reconstruction of the first Countach to the concept class of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, in the year we are celebrating the 50th anniversary of this model, is something extraordinary because it allows us to admire the legendary 1971 LP 500 in person for the first time in so many years.

Lamborghini are now heading to this weekend’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este to show off the new Countach LP 500 Concept.