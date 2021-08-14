Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 REVEALED – it’s a limited-run Homage to the original Countach

The Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 is revealed as a limited-run homage to the first Countach, revealed 50 years ago. Costs £2 million.

Lamborghini has had its fun teasing a new Countach in the last week, and we speculated whether it would be a continuation Countach, a replacement for the Aventador or a limited-run homage to the original Countach, first revealed as a concept 50 years ago this year.

But it’s no big surprise, with Lamborghini’s track record for turning out limited-run models at mad prices, that the new Countach is exactly that, with a £2 million price tag and a run of 1212 cars, most of which are, apparently, already sold.

Lamborghini has chosen to re-imagine the Countach for the 21st century as an evolvement of the original LP 400 – before the Countach went wing-tastic – with a wedge look, rectangular grille and lights, air intakes in the sides and doors, telephone dial wheels and lots of hexagons going on, and a premium interior from Lamborghini’s Ad Personam.

Under the skin, the Countach is pretty much the Lamborghini Sian, which means an electric motor adding 34bhp to the back wheels – powered by a supercapacitor – to add to the V12’s 769bhp for a total output of 803bhp.

With power going to all four wheels through the old seven-speed ISR, performance is a more than adequate 0-62mph in 2.8 seconds and 124mph in 8.6 seconds.

You’re probably already too late to buy the new Countach, but if you have a bit over £2 million to scratch a big Countach itch you might be lucky if you move quickly.