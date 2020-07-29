Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 REVEALED – it’s an 818bhp bonkers track machine

Lamborghini’s Squadra Corsa has bolted together a new track-only hypercar – the Essenza SCV12 – boasting an 818bhp naturally-aspirated V12.

Lamborghini’s road cars may not be as bonkers to look at as poster-worthy models in the past, but that doesn’t men they don’t still have a lust for creating truly bonkers cars – like this, the Lamborghini Essenza SCV12.

True, the Essenza SCV12 won’t be going on a road near you as it’s a purely track machine, but if you have deep enough pockets then you’ll be treated to a car with the most powerful naturally aspirated V12 Lamborghini has ever built.

The Essenza SCV12 is built round a new carbon fibre monocoque chassis that does away with the need for an internal roll cage, delivers 818bhp from its 6.5 litre V12 sent to the back wheels through a six-speed sequential ‘box, has big Brembos and big magnesium wheels and push-rod rear suspension bolted onto the gearbox.

There’s a double air intake on the bonnet and a roof scoop to force mountains of air to the engine, a big adjustable back wing, fins and splitters conspiring to deliver 1200kg of downforce.

Buyers will be part of a programme similar to Ferrari’s FXX-K allowing outings to the world’s greatest tracks to play, with cars stored at Sant’Agata and a driver training programme involving tuition from Le Mans winner Emanuele Pirro and in-house Squadra Corse driver Marco Mapelli.

There will be just 40 Lamborghini Essenza SCV12s built, each costing in the region of a couple of million. Plus significant ongoing costs.