Lamborghini getting busy ELECTRIFYING – but the V12 will last a while yet

Lamborghini boss Stefan Winkelmann announces new models, a complete electrification by 2024 and a new electric Lamborghini to come.

As the headlong rush in to electrifying cars continues – driven by legislation, not demand – it’s not just mainstream makers forced to head down the electric route – ‘supercar makers are doing so too. And now it’s Lamborghini’s turn to tell us their electric plans.

Lamborghini boss Stefan Winkelmann has announced Lambo’s ‘Direzione Cor Tauri’ plan which outlines what is planned and when it will happen. But it’s a quite leisurely plan, executed in three phases.

First up, and nothing to do with electrification, is a celebration of the combustion engine, this year and in 2022, including a pair of new models with a V12. Expect one to be the new Aventador.

Part two of Lamborghini’s plan starts in 2023 with the its first proper hybrid car (the Sian really wasn’t), and by 2024 Lamborghini’s entire range will be electrified – Aventador, Urus and Huracan – with PHEV powertrains which, says Winkelmann, will mean a 50 per cent drop in average emissions by 2025.

It looks like the Aventador will survive with a V12 plug-in hybrid powertrain, but the Huracan will almost certainly lose its V10 in favour of a V8 PHEV.

At some point after that emissions target is hit in 2025 – Lamborghini say the second half of the decade – the first electric Lamborghini – an actual BEV – will arrive, and it will be an all new model. Rumour has it as an Espada for the 21st century is planned, which sounds appealing.

All this is going to cost Lamborghini £1.3 billion, but at least it has a big technology head start with EV platforms and gubbins from Porsche and Audi to play with.