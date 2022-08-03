Lamborghini profits UP by 70% – and sold out until 2024

Lamborghini reveals its sales were up by 5 per cent in the first half of 2022, but profits increased by a whopping 70 per cent.

It’s just a few days since we reported that Bentley made as much profit in the first six months of 2022 as it did in the whole of 2021, despite the number of cars shifted increasing by just 200.

Bentley said that was down to a greater level of personalisation on their cars, but we’re pretty sure it’s also down to buyers desperate to get a new car and willing to pay the price, as much as anything.

Now, we get a similar story from Bentley’s Italian VAG cousin, which is also reporting record profits for the first half of 2022.

Despite sales increasing by just 5 per cent in the first half of 2022, Lamborghini’s profits soared by an astonishing 70 per cent to £355 million, with Lamborghini putting the increase down to increased levels of personalisation (sounds familiar) and favourable exchange rates.

Unsurprisingly, of the 5,090 cars sold, the Urus accounted for 61 per cent of sales, with the US the biggest market, followed by China, Germany and the UK.

Lamborghini boss Stephan Winkelmann said:

We have come to the end of an exceptional first half of the year, despite ongoing uncertainty caused by the geopolitical situation. The outlook is equally positive, with orders taken already covering the whole of 2023 production.