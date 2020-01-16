Lamborghini sales EXPLODE by selling an SUV that’s not really a Lamborghini at all

Lamborghini sales have exploded in the last year, thanks entirely to sales of the Lamborghini Urus SUV which account for 60 per cent of volume.

Porsche transformed themselves nearly two decades ago by launching the Porsche Cayenne SUV, but it’s a lesson on how to fund the cars you really care about which Lamborghini finally woke up to two years ago with the official arrival of the Lamborghini Urus.

Of course, you could argue that the Urus isn’t really a Lamborghini at all – with its Audi Q7 underpinnings, Cayenne engine, Bentayga suspension and other bits from across the VW empire dotted around – but it’s Lamborghini enough to have caught the imagination of deep-pocketed buyers.

The appeal of the Urus to the select few is such that the Urus accounted for 60 per cent of all Lamborghini sales in 2019 – yes, six-zero per cent – as Lamborghini sales rocketed to 8,205 in 2019, 4,962 of which were the Urus.

But the Huracan and Aventador – the closest you can now get to a properly bonkers Lamborghini – still did alright, with Lamborghini shifting 2,139 Huracans in the year and 1,104 Aventadors. Which isn’t at all bad for supercars which aren’t exactly in the first flush.

Whether you’re a Lamborghini anorak appalled at Lambo’s sell-out to SUVs or a pragmatist who acknowledges they had no choice, the upside is that the profits the Urus is undoubtedly generating augers well for the replacements for the Huracan and Aventador when they arrive.

Just like Porsche.