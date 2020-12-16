Lamborghini SC20 – like an Aventador J but to the EXTREME

The Lamborghini SC20 is a one-off roofless take on the Aventador by Lamborghini’s Squadra Corse as a 760bhp one-off commision.

It a whole decade, bar a couple of months, since the Lamborghini Aventador bowed in as Lamborghini’s V12 halo model, and in that decade it’s ben turned in to more ‘specials’ than you can shake a stick out. And now there’s another – the Lamborghini SC20.

A one-off commission by Lamborghini’s motorsport Squadra Corsa it’s likely to be one of the last special Aventadors, and Lamborghini has certainly built a statement poster car.

For those with long-ish memories, the Lamborghini SC20 looks like an extreme take on the 2012 Lamborghini Aventador J, with no roof or screen to speak of, but with a mad blast of angles and aero to make it look 2020 bonkers.

There are influences from other bonkers Lamborghinis too in this one-off – including Diablo VT Roadster, Veneno Roadster and Sian – and a Bianco Fu paint job with Cepheus Blue accents and exposed carbon fibre and a poster-worthy back wing.

Power comes from Lamborghini’s glorious V12, here tuned to 760bhp and 531lb/ft of torque with the power going to all four wheels through a seven-speed single-clutch ‘box.

No idea on what the SC20 cost, but it won’t have been cheap.