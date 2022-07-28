Land Rover Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II – a SNIP from £225,000

The Land Rover Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II is a new creation from Land Rover Classic as an ‘Expedition’ Classic Defender from £225,000.

We may have a new Land Rover Defender with us, selling well and with a huge waiting list, but the cult of the ‘Classic’ Defender rolls on with classic car specialists, and especially Land Rover specialists, making hay by creating Restomods of the Defender, including electric Defenders, and none more so than JLR’s own Land Rover Classic division.

We’ve already seen Land Rover Classic deliver ‘new’ classic Defenders – and JLR-owned Bowler too – and now Land Rover Classic is back with another offering – the Land Rover Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II.

This time, Land Rover Classic is delivering an ‘Expedition’ spec Defender as either a 90, 110 or double-cab Pick-up, with five Double-cab Pick-ups and 20 more split between the 90 and 110 Station Wagon body styles.

All the Expedition Defenders will be painted in white with a ‘camouflage’ graphic of 23 global locations which have been part of the Defender’s storied past, all coming with a 400bhp V8 with eight-speed auto ‘box, uprated brakes and handling kit.

Expedition equipment includes a front A-frame with integrated winch, full-width LED light bar, rock sliders, expedition exterior roll cage and rear recovery point.

The interior comes with two-tone leather Recaro sports seats, dashboard and trim, Land Rover Classic’s infotainment and Elliot Brown clock face.

Michael van der Sande, Managing Director, JLR SVO, said:

Each of the 25 vehicles available is a labour of love, sourced, assembled and remastered by our passionate specialist team. As well as taking delivery of a highly collectable vehicle, our owners will have the unique opportunity to put theirs to the ultimate test in a bespoke Land Rover Trophy event.

The Land Rover Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II is now available to order, with prices starting at £225,000 for the 90.