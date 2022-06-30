Land Rover Defender ‘EXTREME’ by Bowler revealed

Land Rover Defender experts Bowler, now owned by JLR, reveals an ‘Extreme’ off-road conversion for classic Defenders.

It’s three years since Jaguar Land Rover gobbled up Bowler, and we’ve seen what will probably be a bigger theme to come with a Bowler-badged Rally version of the new Defender. Now, Bowler is back to its roots with a new ‘Extreme’ version of the iconic Defender.

There’s no missing Bowler’s Extreme conversion – available on 90, 110 and 130 Defenders – with its huge 35″ BF Goodrich tyres and bead-lock alloys, a higher stance thanks to a 2″ lift all round and extended wheelarch kit. The front bumper also gets replaced with Bowler’s own lightweight version, and there’s an LED high-performance light package too.

Extra protection comes from an external rollcage, there are upgraded hinges, LED tail lights, and an interior with leather and cloth makeover, Bowler gear levers, Momo steering wheel and better Sound.

Despite the Extreme Bowler aimed at off-road prowess, it also gets Bowler’s Fast Road tweaks to the engine, with 175bhp and 332lb/ft of torque for the diesel engine.

Bowler is offering a limited number of slots for the Extreme Converiosn (no prices yet) and is happy to offer it on the Defender 90, 110 or 130, either working on an existing customer car or sourcing one for you.