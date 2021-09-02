Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition – now Land Rover cash in on new James Bond outing

The Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition arrives as a limited run of 300 V8 Defenders to mark the arrival of James Bond No Time To Die.

The latest James Bond film, No Time To Die, has been a victim of Covid, with its premiere delayed several times as the pandemic made it impossible to deliver the glitzy and glossy outing befitting the world’s most successful film franchise.

But now, with the world premiere in London on 28 September, it’s time for the promos, but not just for the film, but for the product placements which are such an integral part of the franchise.

We’ve already had Aston Martin bigging up their James Bond links with a DB5 in a giant Corgi box, and now it’s Land Rover’s turn to grab a bit of Bond fairy dust with a limited-run ‘Bond’ special edition – the Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition.

The Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition is, unsurprisingly, based on the new Defender V8 and is available in three-door 90 or five-door 110 guises, with just 15 of the 300 available in the UK.

‘Bond’ titivations include Extended Black Pack with 22″ Gloss Black alloys, Blue front brake calipers, ‘Defender 007’ badges and treadplates, 007 Puddle lights and ‘Bond’ startup graphic for the Pivi Pro infotainment.

Finbar McFall, Land Rover Brand Director, said:

The Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition is an exclusive take on the most powerful production Defender ever made, inspired by vehicles on screen in No Time To Die. It represents a meeting of two great British brands and is a unique celebration of Land Rover’s 38-year association with James Bond.

Each of the five Defender 90 V8 Bond Editions heading for the UK costs from £105,395, with the 110 versions (there are 10 of those for the UK) from £108,040