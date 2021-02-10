Land Rover Defender V8 Trophy: £195,000 for a ‘New’ old Defender from Land Rover

Land Rover Classic is building a limited run of Defender Works V8 Trophy to Celebrate the Classic Camel Trophy. Just 25 from £195k each.

It’s five years since the original Land Rover Defender went out of production, despite which Land Rover-owned Bowler has managed to deliver a ‘new’ old Defender and others, like Twisted, are doing much the same.

Not to be left out of the lucrative game of pandering to classic enthusiasts with very deep pockets, it’s now the turn of Land Rover Classic to deliver ‘new’ old Defenders with a run of 25 to celebrate Land Rover’s antics in the Camel Classic.

The Land Rover Defender V8 Trophy – available in 90 and 110 guises – is the offering from Land Rover Classic, with just 25 being built with prices from £195,000 for the 90 version.

Each comes with JLR’s 5.0 litre V8 with 400bhp and 380lb/ft of torque sending power to all corners through an eight-speed auto, with upgraded suspension and brakes, beefed-up front and rear diffs, winch, roof rack, expedition cage, underbody protection and raised air intake.

There’s also LED spots and mud-plugging tyres, Heritage Grille, LED headlights, 16″ Steelies, ‘Eastnor Yellow’ paint job and leather Recaro sports seats.

If you’ve got at least £195k to spare, and feel the urge to grab one of the 25 Defender Works V8 Trophy, you’ll be treated to a three day adventure at Eastnor Castle (at some point) to learn how to play at Camel Classic.