Land Rover Discovery Sport UPDATED in much the same way as the Range Rover Evoque

Land Rover updates the Discovery Sport with new mild hybrid diesel engines, improved infotainment and a new ‘Discovery Sport Black’ Special Edition.

Land Rover are busy bunnies today as they reveal a raft of updates for the Range Rover Evoque and this, the similarly updated Land Rover Discovery Sport.

It’s only a year since the Discovery Sport was updated – and Land Rover has added a P300e plug-in hybrid variant to the Disco Sport since – but that isn’t stopping them giving the Sport a range of updates to keep it competitive.

Just like the Evoique, the Discovery Sport gets a new pair of mild hybrid diesel options, with the D165 and D200 delivering a bit more power and slightly improved economy and emissions, with the D165 coming with a manual ‘box and the D200 getting an eight-speed auto.

The Disco Sport equivalent of the new Evoque Autobiography is the Discovery Sport Black which takes the R-Dynamic S Sport as its starting point and adds a ‘Black’ makeover and comes with a new 286bhp 2.0 litre four-pot mild hybrid, good for 0-62mph in 7.4 seconds.

Other updates include the new Pivi (and Pivo Pro) infotainment, and more connectivity including Spotify integrated, Bluetooth for two phones and wireless charging with signal boost, Software over the air updates, new Cabin Filtration and more sophisticated Rear Traffic and Rear Collision monitors.

The updated Land Rover Discovery Sport – including the new Sport Black – are now on sale.