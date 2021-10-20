Land Rover TEASES new Range Rover – debuts next week

Land Rover reveals a single tease photo of the new Range Rover ahead of a debut planned for October 26 and on sale shortly after.

The current Range Rover has been with us since 2012, and has managed to stay current and appealing despite its great age. But it’s time for a new Range Rover and, finally, Land Rover is just about ready to reveal it.

Kicking off the arrival of the new Range Rover is a single blurry tease image of a side view of the new Range Rover teasing an arrival next week – 26 October – before going on sale.

To no one’s great surprise, especially considering how many spy videos of the new Range Rover we’ve seen, the design of the new model is very much an evolution in style, and you could be forgiven for mistaking the photo above for a blurry shot of the current Range Rover.

The most obvious cosmetic differences will come at the front and back, although the big changes will be under the skin, with the new Range Rover underpinned by the new aluminium MLA Platform designed to support both ICE and EV powertrains (we expect the electric Range Rover to arrive later).

You can expect a variety of Ingenium engine options with electrical help, a new BMW V8 for the range-topping models and a PHEV Range Rover with substantially more EV range than the current plug-in Range Rover can muster too. You can also expect an uptick in luxury and tech for the interior.

With less than a week to the new Range Rover’s debut on 26 October, there’s not much time left for the usual ongoing drip of information. But expect a few additional morsels of information before then nevertheless.