Last Toyota GT86 SOLD in the UK – Toyota delivers video eulogy

The last Toyota GT86 has been sold in the UK ahead of a replacement later this year, and Toyota celebrates its life with a new video.

It’s just about nine years since the Toyota GT86 went on sale as Toyota’s answer to the lack of a proper ‘affordable’ sports car, although, at a £25k starting price in 2013, perhaps not quite as affordable as we’d expected.

But Toyota has still managed to flog a respectable number in the UK in the intervening period – well, for a modest sports car – with around 7,500 shifted, but now the last one has been sold in the UK ahead of what we expect to be a new GT86 (probably dubbed GR86) later this year.

Perhaps the biggest criticism of the GT86, apart from the not-quite-bargain price, was its modest power, and we ran umpteen stories about the likelihood of the GT86 getting more power in the early years, but that came to nought.

Despite the GT86 being somewhat underpowered for many, it looks like the replacement will come with (a bit) more, with the twin to the GT86, the new Subaru BRZ, getting a 2.4 litre Boxer engine producing 228bhp and 184lb/ft of torque.

As the Toyota GT86 bows out, Toyota has delivered a video (below) of highlights of the GT86 for your delight and delectation.



