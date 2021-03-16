Launch Edition of the new Nissan Qashqai – the Nissan Qashqai Premiere Edition – costs from £29,270

The new Nissan Qashqai goes on sale with the limited edition Nissan Qashqai Premiere Edition, costing from £29,270.

Last month saw the arrival of the new Nissan Qashqai as a bolder, bigger and better take on Nissan’s hugely successful family Crossover. And now it’s on sale in the UK.

All that’s on offer for now is the Nissan Qashqai Premiere Edition (just as was the case when the last Qashqai arrived) costing from £29,270 for the manual and £31,7909 for the Xtronic auto or, thanks to better residuals, a competitive £323 and £363 respectively on PCP after a £5k deposit.

Standard kit for the Qashqai Premiere Edition includes 12.3″ digital instruments and 9″ infotainment, 10.8″ HUD, wireless phone charging, wireless Apple CarPlay and 4 USB points, with ProPILOT with Navi-link available and LED Matrix headlights.

Personalisation options include two-tone colour options with new blue, pearl grey and pearl white getting a black roof and black cars a grey roof, as well as 18″ alloys, panoramic roof, black cloth inside to go with black dash and centre console and a grey headliner to lighten things a bit.

Engine choice doesn’t yet include e-Power, so you get the 1.3 litre mild hybrid petrol with 138bhp in the manual and 156bhp in the Xtronic auto.

Nissan say a limited number of the Qashqai Premiere Edition models are available, with deliveries starting in the summer.