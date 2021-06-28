LEVC turns its electric Black Taxi in to a Camper Van – the LEVC e-Camper

The London Electric Vehicle Company takes the basics of their electric Black Taxi to deliver a range-extender e-Camper. Cost from £74,700.

The Geely-owned car makers which hit the headlines are Volvo and Lotus, but Geely is also behind the London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC), the company responsible for the electric London Taxi.

LEVC has already taken the basics of the electric taxi and used them to deliver the VN5 Electric Van, and now they take that a step further by morphing it into an electric camper van – the LEVC e-Camper.

From the front, just like the WN5 Van, the e-Camper looks just like the taxi, but instead of the load-lugging space found in the VN5 there’s a proper camper van set up with a pop-up roof to sleep two, bench seat that folds into a bed, electric kitchen and folding table.

Powering the e-Camper is the same range-extender powertrain as the taxi and van, which means an electric motor and battery supported by a three-pot petrol engine, good for a 60-mile range on its 31kWh battery alone, and a total range of just over 300 miles.

Joerg Hofmann, LEVC CEO, said:

We can see a shift in consumer attitudes, with demand for greener mobility solutions to help to protect and improve air quality. Our new electric, zero-emissions capable e-Camper offers the perfect solution and is well-equipped with high-quality features that can be tailored to meet a range of customer requirements.

The LEVC e-Camper – with help from Camper Van specialists Wellhouse Leisure – is now on sale from £74,700 with first deliveries before the end of 2021.