Lewis Hamilton on POLE for Spanish Grand Prix as Mercedes lock out the front row

Lewis Hamilton takes pole position for the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix, beating team mate Valterri Bottas in to second. Max Verstappen starts third for Red Bull.

Despite being the dominant team in F1, Mercedes have had their share of dramas in the last few races, with Max Verstappen taking the win last week and Valtteri Bottas losing out to a puncture at the British Grand Prix (as, almost, did Hamilton).

So we shouldn’t take qualifying results as a predictor for race results, but on tha basis of qualifying at the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona it’s going to be Mercedes, Max Verstapopen and the Racing Points likley to be the top five finishers tomorrow.

Both Hamilton and Bottas set their best laps of Q3 early on, with Hamilron besting Bottas by just 0.059 seconds for pole position and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen taking third followed by the Racing Points of Perez and Stroll.

Behind them came Albon in the second Red Bull, followed by the McLarens of Sainz and Norris in seventh and eighth, Leclerc in an embarrassing (for Ferrari) ninth and Gasly in the AlphaTauri in 10th. A further tale of woe for Ferrari was Sebastian Vettel failing to make Q3 and starting 11th.