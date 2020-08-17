Lewis Hamilton wins Spanish Grand Prix with PEERLESS performance

Lewis Hamilton wins the 2020 Spansih Grand Prix with a peerless drive in which he was in front from pole to flag. Verstappen second.

Lewis Hamilton is a bit of a divisive character, but one thing is for sure: he’s in a class of his own on the track.

At the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix he held the lead from start to finish, so dominant he lapped all but the top three and finished 24 seconds in front of second place Max Verstappen in the Red Bull, with team mate Bottas coming in a distant third, and in the process beat Schumacher’s podium record with 156.

Hamilton’s start was exemplary, but Bottas lost out to Verstappen who pursued Hamilton, without success, but all three front-runners had learnt the tyre management lessons harshly learnt at Silverstone – with Hamilton even overruling his team’s choice of tyres on the last stop – and the story was of two races; Hamilton, Verstappen and Bottas and then the rest.

The race for the rest was won by Racing Point, with Stroll and Perez finishing fourth and fifth (although a 5-second penalty for Perez drops him to sixth), Sainz in the McLaren sixth followed by an impressive, considering this year’s Ferrari, seventh place for Vettel, Albon in the second Red Bull in eighth, Gasly in the AlphaTauri in ninth and Lando Norris in the McLaren in the last points place.

There’s a two-week break now before the F1 circus reconvenes in Belgium.