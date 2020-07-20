Lewis Hamilton WINS the Hungarian Grand Prix in some style

Lewis Hamilton dominated the 2020 Hungarian Grand Prix, taking the win and the lead in the championship. Red Bull’s Verstappen second.

We’re only three races in to the delayed, and curtailed, 2020 F1 Grand Prix season, but it’s starting to look like a one-horse race already.

True, Lewis Hamilton did badly in the opening race in Austria, but his drive at the Styrian Grand Prix, following a truly exceptional wet qualifying, was outstanding, and the same goes for the 2020 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Hamilton delivered a crushing victory at the Hungaroring, garnering an eight-second lead in the first few laps as the rain fell before changing to dry tyres and dominating the race. Dominating it so completely that he came in for fresh rubber with just a few laps of the race left so he could set the quickest lap and grab an extra point.

Behind Hamilton it was Max Verstappen holding off Bottas to take second place, quite remarkable as Verstappen had crashed on the way to the grid and his mechanics had to change suspension and front wing on track.

That second place for Verstappen was in no small part thanks to Bottas moving before the lights went out at the start, stopping himself and then restarting, ending up sixth place on lap one.

Behind the top three, Stroll managed to get his Racing Point in to fourth place followed by Albon in the second Red Bull, with Vettel managing a bit better than recent outings to take his Ferrari to sixth followed by Perez in the second Racing Point, Ricciardo in the Renault in eighth, Carlos Sainz in the Renault in ninth and Magnussen in the Haas taking the last points place.

There’s a fortnight off now for F1 before a couple of outings at Silverstone.