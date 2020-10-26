Lewis Hamilton wins the Portuguese Grand Prix and TAKES Schumacher’s record in the process

Lewis Hamilton wins the Portuguese Grand Prix, in the process breaking Michael Schumacher’s all-time win record with 92 victories.

Is Lewis Hamilton the greatest all-time F1 driver? The record books are certainly going to say so now he’s broken Michael Schumacher’s all-time F1 victory tally with his 92nd win, at the Portuguese Grand Prix, and is closing in on yet another championship title which will equal Schumacher’s tally.

But this win wasn’t from the front from the start, as many of Hamilton’s wins have been, but quite hard fought, with Hamilton slipping from first to third on a slippery start and passed by Bottas and Sainz.

Sainz, on soft tyres (Mercedes were on Mediums) used that advantage to jump from seventh on the grid to first by passing Bottas on lap five, but once the Mercedes had heat in their tyres they regained control with both Bottas and Hamilton passing Sainz, with Hamilton then hunting Bottas down with fast lap after fast lap to take the lead and a comfortable win.

Behind the Mercedes duo, Max Verstappen took third for Red Bull and Charles Leclerc fourth for Ferrari, followed by Gasly in the AlphaTauri, Sainz in the McLaren after his stunning start finishing sixth, Perez in the Racing Point seventh, Ocon and Ricciardo in the Renaults eighth and ninth and Vettel managing 10th for a double points finish for Ferrari.

But the day belonged to Hamilton, who said:

I owe these 92 wins to the team here and back and the factory for their tremendous work. They are continuously innovating and pushing the barrier, even higher every year. It’s been such a privilege working with them and I am so grateful for all the moments.