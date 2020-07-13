Lewis Hamilton wins the Styrian Grand Prix in Mercedes one-two

Lewis Hamilton wins the Styrian Grand Prix – part two of the Austrian Grand Prix – in a Mercedes one-two finish as Ferrari fall apart.

Qualifying for the Styrian Grand Prix – the first and probably only such named GP we’ll ever see – saw Lewis Hamilton deliver one of the most memorable qualifying lap in the wettest of wet conditions and blow away the rest of the field to take pole.

That qualifying drive set the scene for the r ace which saw Hamilton lead from grid to flag, never looking threatened and finishing almost 13 seconds clear of Bottas in second place.

But until close to the end it looked like Bottas would be third behind Verstappen as the front trio – significantly ahead of the rest – cruised to the podium, but with just four laps to go Bottas got past a struggling Verstappen – although not without a fight – to grab second place and keep his lead in the driver’s championship.

Behind the top three it was Albon in the Red Bull in fourth, a very good fifth for Lando Norris in the McLaren – grabbed in the closing moments from Perez in the Racing Point – seventh for Stroll, eighth for Ricciardo in the Renault, ninth for Sainz in the McLaren and 10th for Kvyat.

What of the Ferraris, you may ask. Well, after a poor showing in qualifying things went from bad to worse for the Italians as Leclerc ran in to Vettel on the firts lap, putting them both out of the race.