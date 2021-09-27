Lexus aims to SOOTHE in new ways – with ‘Lexus Car Sound’ Mindfulness tracks

Lexus aims to soothe in new ways with a selection of ‘Mindfulness’ tracks based on Lexus car sounds with the help of Christoph Spiessens.

If you want to be soothed as you drive, rather than feeling stressed, there really is nothing to match a Lexus.

Yes, if you want cutting-edge handling and performance then a Lexus isn’t for you, but if you want to be cosseted and soothed in a cabin that really is several notches above its price point, then a Lexus is the place to be. And let’s face it, cosseted and soothed is what you really want for 90 per cent of the time, even if you have petrol running through your veins.

Having already soothed the fevered brows of millions of drivers, Lexus is taking their desire to keep Lexus drivers in a good place by enlisting the help of Mindfulness teacher Christoph Spiessens to create a set of music tracks to aid mindfulness practice (below), all based on Lexus ‘Sounds’.

So instead of using musical instruments to create the tracks, Lexus and Spiessens have created tracks that consist of sounds from Lexus cars – from seatbelt clicks to tailgate warning bells and seat motors – to take the place of cymbals and keyboards.

It might all sound a bit ‘Crystals’ and New Age, but mindfulness really can put you in a better place, and after the last two years we could all do with a bit of that.

Christoph Spiessens said:

These extraordinary compositions offer a refreshing way to befriend our minds and thus enhance our wellbeing. They can be used while driving, to practise ‘mindful listening,’ but of course they should not be used for mindfulness meditation when at the wheel.

Give them a try- what do you have to lose?

Lexus Mindfulness Tracks