Lexus CT Hybrid is the UK’s MOST reliable used car – and the Audi A3 diesel the LEAST reliable

The Lexus CT Hybrid has been declared the UK’s most reliable used car in a What Car? survey, and the Audi A3 diesel the least reliable.

What Car? does a survey every year to try and find out which are the most reliable used cars in the UK, and which are the most unreliable. And it makes interesting, if sometimes confusing, reading.

This year, the survey of more than 18,000 owners of used cars has seen the Lexus CT Hybrid take the gong as the most reliable car in the UK. Which, as it came second last year to the Toyota Yaris, is no real surprise.

Nor is the fact that the UK’s most reliable used cars are predominantly from Japan, with seven of the top 10 most reliable cars coming from there.

Where it all gets a bit more confusing, and a bit less of a guide for second-hand car buyers, is with the list of the UK’s most unreliable cars.

Last year the survey declared that the BMW 1 Series was the most unreliable car you can buy used, but this year it’s not even in the top 10, although half of the most unreliable cars are German.

Equally, the survey declares the Audi A3 diesel as the most unreliable car you can buy, but last year it didn’t make an appearance in the the list at all. So what’s happened to the A3 diesel in the last year to make it fall apart?

But, that said, the survey does give a heads-up as to what cars you can rely on, and perhaps might wish to avoid.

Top 10 Most Reliable and Unreliable Used Cars UK 2020