Lexus ES UPDATED with new look, suspension tweaks and new tech

The Lexus ES gets updated with cosmetic tweaks, a new 12.3″ multimedia screen, suspension revisions and spec changes.

It’s three years since the Lexus ES finally arrived in the UK as Lexus decided to bin the more complex GS and make the ES their default mid-sized saloon in the UK.

Now it’s time for the ES to get a bit of a mid-life refresh, with the usual cosmetic tweaks you’d expect, some suspension improvements and added tech.

The cosmetic stuff consists of a new spindle grille, slimmer headlights and new alloys, with the interior getting a new 12.3″ infotainment screen, Dark Brown and Sumi Black walnut trim insert options, a Forest Brown upholstery option and a new White Tahara with black bolsters option for the F Sport model.

On the tech front, the digital door mirrors get better resolution in poor light, BladeScan Adaptive High-beam System arrives, Lexus Safety System+ adds detection for cyclists and pedestrians at night, Intersection Turn Assist, Emergency Steering Assist, and AI improves capabilities of the systems.

Under the skin, it’s still the familiar 300h hybrid powertrain, but the suspension has been improved to deliver better dynamic performance, responsiveness and comfort, and the F Sport’s Adaptive Variable Suspension is improved too.

Prices for the new ES start at £35,905 for the entry-level ES – but with the ES Premium Edition with its extra kit just £650 more you’d be daft to buy one – and top out at £49,445 for the ES Takumi.