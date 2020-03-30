Lexus Hybrid SUVs pass the 250,000 mark in Europe – led by Lexus sales in the UK

In the fifteen years Lexus has been selling hybrid SUVs in the UK and Europe it has amassed sales of over 250,000, with the UK responsible for over a quarter of sales.

It’s more than 20 years since Lexus added to its range with the luxury RX SUV, but only 15 years since the RX first came with a hybrid Powertrain and led the way for Lexus to deliver a range of hybrid SUVs to the market in the UK and Europe.

In that fifteen years the SUV market has moved on, and hybrid SUVs are no longer the preserve only of Lexus, but it took Lexus until 2014 to deliver another SUV below the RX with the arrival of the Lexus NX, which also came as a hybrid model.

Even then, as the whole world seemed to have decided it wanted to drive a high-riding SUV/ Crossover rather than a Hatch or Saloon, it took Lexus another four years to deliver its third SUV with the compact Lexus UX Hybrid SUV to its offerings in the UK and Europe.

In the 15 years since the RX arrived, Lexus has flogged 127,203 in Europe (35,825 of them in the UK), in the six years since the NX arrived they’ve flogged 101,137 (23,045 of them in the UK) and, in the last year, 22,171 Lexus UX (4,184 of them in the UK), which adds up to just over a quarter of a million Lexus hybrid SUV sales in the UK and Europe, and a bit over a quarter of those in the UK.

We suspect it will take rather less time for the next 250,000 electrified Lexus to be sold.