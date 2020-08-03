Lexus LC 500 Convertible Regatta Edition REVEALED as reservations open in the UK for the LC 500 Convertible

The Lexus LC 500 Convertible Regatta Edition is revealed a a Yacht-inspired LC 500 Convertible limited edition as Lexus opens LC 500 Convertible reservations in the UK.

It took a long time for Lexus to take the achingly good-looking LC 500 from concept to production and now, following an official reveal early last year, the Lexus LC 500 Convertible is finally about to go on sale in the UK too. But what would a new model be without a limited edition special to headline its arrival?

In this case its the reveal of the Lexus LC 500 Convertible Regatta Edition which, you won’t be too shocked to learn, has a bit of a nautical theme going on.

Lexus has created the Regatta Edition to evoke the ambience of a marina, which means a Structural Blue paint job which replicates the intense depth of tone found in the natural world thanks to micro-pigments in the paint, and contrasts it with the predominantly white interior, throwing in a Marine Blue finish for the soft top. And it does look rather fine.

The bad news is that the entire allocation for the LC 500 Convertible Regatta Edition for both the UK and Europe are all sold. Which means you’ll have to buy a regular LC 500 Convertible instead.

But the good news is that Lexus are opening UK reservations for the LC 500 Convertible in the UK on Wednesday so you’ll be able to scratch your LC 500 Convertible itch, even if you can’t do it with the Regatta Edition.