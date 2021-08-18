Lexus LC Convertible is the STAR of new Retro Travel Posters for Grand Touring Staycations

Lexus has made the LC Convertible the star of a trio of new retro Travel Posters as the perfect Grand Touring car for a staycation.

If you’re planning a ‘Grand Tour’ staycation this year to avoid the enormous headache overseas travel currently is, you could do a lot worse than taking the gorgeous Lexus LC Convertible for a trolley around the UK.

With looks to die for – hood up or hood down – and an interior that’s about as good as it gets, the LC Convertible can both cruise with alacrity and show a clean pair of heels to much you’ll encounter thanks to its 5.0-litre V8. Which may be a bit unfashionable, but suits the LC perfectly.

Tapping into the rise and rise of Staycations, Lexus has commissioned a trio of retro travel posters (above) to give the LC a bit of a promo and, if you wish, you can vote for your favourite on the Lexus UK Instagram to head off to a Europe-wide competition.

The first up (on the left above) is Brighton Pier by Queenie Moorhouse, who specialises in vintage-style travel prints, evokes memories of warm sunny days and the buzz of Brighton, and is a perfect place to drive to.

The second (in the middle) is Tower Bridge by Joel Clark, who specialises in hand-cut vinyl pop art, and is a petrolhead, who chose Tower Bridge near his London home to deliver his design as a contrast between the Neo-Gothic Tower Bridge and the LC’s 21st-century design.

Finally (on the right above) is Ladybower Viaduct on Snake Pass by Rebecca Pymar, an illustrator from Norwich, who has taken the iconic driver’s delight of Snake Pass to hark back to the golden era of transport posters.

It’s all a bit of promo fun, but it does make you long for a UK staycation with a Lexus LC Convertible. Which is the whole point.