Lexus LC Coupe UPDATED for 2020 – but Lexus hasn’t messed with the LC’s looks

The Lexus LC Coupe comes in for a raft of upgrades for 2020 – including technology and suspension updates – but no change to its glorious looks.

Eight years ago we first saw the Lexus LF-LC Concept, a glorious-looking coupe from Lexus designed to show us nothing more than just what Lexus could do if it wanted. And Lexus made it clear there were no production plans.

But the world took one look at what would become the Lexus LC and went “wow”, and Lexus listened. And despite having no intention of turning the LF-LC Concept in to a production model they managed to do exactly that, with the production LC arriving four years ago and managing to look just as appealing as the concept.

Four years is quite a long time in the life of a car, so you might expect Lexus’ updates for the LC for 2020 to throw in new lights and bumpers, at the very least, to show the world this is the ‘new’ Lexus LC. Thankfully, they haven’t.

Resisting the temptation to mess with a car which still looks practically perfect and contemporary, Lexus has limited the 2020 updates, cosmetically, to a couple of new colour options and new 20″ alloys. And that’s it for the looks.

But Lexus has managed to update quite a lot of the stuff you don’t actually see, including tweaks to the LC’s suspension.

Lexus has fitted aluminium lower arms and hollow anti-roll bars to improve road feel – and lose 10kg of weight in the process – the electric front shocks have been tweaked for smoother action and the rear anti-roll bar stiffened for better turn in, with a new Active Cornering Assist function helping under boisterous cornering.

Lexus has also tweaked the LC’s 10-speed auto ‘box, improving response in day to day driving and when the urge to push on is irresistible, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now come as standard.

It all adds up to a Lexus LC that is the same, but better, and will start arriving with UK customers in July.