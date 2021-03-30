Lexus LF-Z Electrified Concept – a look at the future of Lexus EVs

The Lexus LF-Z Electrified Concept is revealed as a look at the design and technical direction Lexus are heading as they roll out EVs.
Lexus already has its first electric model on sale – the Lexus UX300e – although it’s an electric take on a platform built primarily for ICE cars. But things are going to change, and the Lexus LF-Z Electrified Concept, revealed today, points where Lexus is heading.
Unsurprisingly, the LF-Z is a Crossover/SUV, but although it’s pretty much as long as the Lexus RX it’s 80mm lower and has a wheelbase 160mm longer. The benefits of EV power for packaging.
The styling – although ‘Concept-tastic’ – shows what Lexus is going to do with its spindle grille when it’s no longer a function need, the wheel arches get a very stylised treatment, there’s a prominent roof fin, slim tail lights and lots of different angles and curves vying for attention.
Inside, the LF-Z looks quite driver-focussed with switches on the steering wheel, bucket seats and HUD.
Power comes from Lexus’s DIRECT4 four-wheel-drive with its electric motors delivering 536bhp – enough for 0-62mph in 3.0 seconds – with a 90kWh battery good for a 373-mile range and charging at 150kW (which seems a bit ‘yesterday’).
Lexus plan to launch 10 BEV, PHEV and Hybrid models in the next five years, with the first arriving later in 2021.
Comments
mark A. geller says
Amazing looking. Finally a Lexus without that fugly front grill, lol.