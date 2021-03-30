Cars UK

Lexus LF-Z Electrified Concept – a look at the future of Lexus EVs

The Lexus LF-Z Electrified Concept is revealed as a look at the design and technical direction Lexus are heading as they roll out EVs.

Lexus already has its first electric model on sale – the Lexus UX300e – although it’s an electric take on a platform built primarily for ICE cars. But things are going to change, and the Lexus LF-Z Electrified Concept, revealed today, points where Lexus is heading.

Unsurprisingly, the LF-Z is a Crossover/SUV, but although it’s pretty much as long as the Lexus RX it’s 80mm lower and has a wheelbase 160mm longer. The benefits of EV power for packaging.

The styling – although ‘Concept-tastic’ – shows what Lexus is going to do with its spindle grille when it’s no longer a function need, the wheel arches get a very stylised treatment, there’s a prominent roof fin, slim tail lights and lots of different angles and curves vying for attention.

Photo Lexus LF-Z Electrified Concept Interior

Lexus LF-Z Electrified Concept Interior

Inside, the LF-Z looks quite driver-focussed with switches on the steering wheel, bucket seats and HUD.

Power comes from Lexus’s DIRECT4 four-wheel-drive with its electric motors delivering 536bhp – enough for 0-62mph in 3.0 seconds – with a 90kWh battery good for a 373-mile range and charging at 150kW (which seems a bit ‘yesterday’).

Lexus plan to launch 10 BEV, PHEV and Hybrid models in the next five years, with the first arriving later in 2021.

