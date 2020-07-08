Lexus LS gets UPDATED – more comfort, more tech and tiny cosmetic tweaks

The Lexus LS – the ‘original’ Lexus – gets an update to improve refinement and add technology, as well as small cosmetic tweaks.

It’s more than 30 years since the first Lexus LS arrived as Toyota created a new ‘Premium’ brand to take on the might of the Mercedes S Class with the new LS.

In the intervening years, Lexus has managed to flog 870,000 LS around the world, testament to the properly thought-through and executed LS, a car which has got better in each generation and, although it may not have the ‘soul’ of some of the more established competition, it makes up for it with real Japanese thoroughness.

The current LS arrived in 2017, so now seems to be a good time for a bit of an update, although the updated LS will only go on sale in Japan at the end of the year so, we assume, it’ll be in to 2021 before you can buy one in the UK.

Cosmetically the changes for the LS are very minor, with slight tweaks for the front bumper, new headlight signature, piano black instead of chrome on the rear taillights, new grille colours and wheel designs, black switchgear and a new colour – Gin-ei Luster.

Under the skin the updated LS gets a new Adaptive Variable Suspension which claims to cut out any harshness, new engine mounts to reduce vibration and even new seat stitching said to better absorb vibrations. As far as the engine goes, the LS 500h will now make more use of its battery at low speed to further improve refinement.

Other updates include BladeScan Adaptive LED headlights, a new 12.3″ infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

New to the LS is ‘Lexus Teammate’, a suite of driver assistance and safety stuff promising a degree of hands-off (but actually hands-on) autonomous driving on motorways, with SOTA updates so as the system advances existing installations can be updated.

Lexus say the updated LS will go on sale in Japan by the end of the year, and although we have no confirmation the updated LS is heading for the UK, it seems all but certain. Although probably not until in to 2021.