Lexus make charging the new electric Lexus UX 300e FAR simpler with new charging service

The new electric Lexus UX 300e will be hitting the road in the spring in the UK, and Lexus aim to make charging as simple as possible with a new charging service.

We’ve now got to the point where real range anxiety in electric cars is a thing of the past (well, in most EVs), even if the cost of EVs is still a big barrier.

But even with many EVs now boasting real-world range of more than 200 miles, there will be times when charging at home just isn’t possible, which means signing up for the plethora of charging services to make sure you have the best chance of being able to charge without too much inconvenience. But not if you get the new Lexus UX 300e electric SUV.

Lexus has launched a new charging service for owners of the new electric UX (and in advance of further electric Lexus) which allows owners to use over 160,000 charging points across Europe – and around 8,000 in the UK – using just the Lexus Link App and get a single bill each month for the cost.

The Lexus Link App also does stuff like remote access to set the car’s HVAC to heat or cool the car, a ‘Find my Car’ function, ‘Share to Car’ to send maps and routes, Driving analytics and more. In the UK the Lexus Link App will work at more than 15 providers, including Podpoint, Instavolt and Ionity.

A much better way to organise charging on the go, just as long as all the charge points are working when you get there.