Lexus NX gets CHEAPER with the arrival of a FWD model

Lexus has made the entry-level for the NX a bit cheaper as it launches the NX FWD, and promises lower running costs too.

The Lexus NX is a fine car, although it’s not the cheapest SUV you can buy, and the Lexus ‘Self-Charging’ tag for its its hybrids, although effective as a marketing tool, does jar a bit.

But as an all-rounder with a properly classy cabin, the NX is very appealing for the majority who want a premium family SUV that calms a fevered brow and just gets on with its job with, an appealing degree of serenity, and are not terribly worried about hitting the apex of a bend on a thrilling pseudo hot-hatch blat.

Now, Lexus has decided to make the entry-level for the NX a bit more affordable by dumping the E-Four AWD system standard on the rest of the NX range to deliver a new, front-wheel drive entry-level model with prices starting at £35,860, some £1,250 cheaper than the cheapest AWD model.

Running costs will be lower too, with reduced emissions sticking it in a band lower for VED and for BIK, and official economy of 39.7mpg making it a bit cheaper to run too.

The only real difference you’ll notice cosmetically is a set of 17″ alloys, and standard equipment still includes electric front seats, parking sensors, reversing camera and Lexus Safety Sense.

Lexus say the new FWD NX is now on sale (you can configure it here) with deliveries starting as soon as Covid-19 allows.