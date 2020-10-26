Lexus passes a MILLION sales in Europe – and 250,000 in the UK

Lexus has passed the landmark of one million sales in Europe – and 250,000 in the UK – as it hits 30 years on the market.

It’s 30 years since Lexus arrived in Europe as the ‘posh’ bit of Toyota, since when it’s gone from a single model – the original Lexus LS – to a wide range of, mainly, hybrid models and an increasing focus on SUVs. Which is no surprise.

That move away from saloons and more has seen the Lexus CT, IS and RC dropped from sale – despite the IS being the biggest-selling Lexus in Europe since its arrival – and the start, with the Lexus UX300e, of BEVs.

The culling of the three models from Lexus’ range leaves the UK a choice of LS and GS saloons, LC Coupe (and still the RC F) and the RX, NX and UX SUVs as Lexus hit 30 years on sale in Europe and the UK.

In that time Lexus has flogged a million cars in Europe – more than a quarter of them in the UK – and although only 45 per cent over that time have been hybrids, they now account for 99.7 per cent of sales in the UK.

And despite many petrolheads decrying the Lexus range as boring, they’re far from it. They may not be as driver-focussed as many, particularly, German rivals, but by treading their own path with individual styling, driver comfort and proper build quality, Lexus has forged a niche which will see sales continue to increase in the next 30 years.