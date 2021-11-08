Lexus RX Premium Sport Edition Hybrid SUV adds additional ‘Sporty’ to the RX range

Lexus adds a new model to its RX range – the RX Premium Sport Edition – with added equipment levels and cosmetic tweaks.

If you want a ‘sporty’ Lexus RX you opt for the RX F Sport with its Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) and driving modes or, until the last range tweak, you could have a bit of a sporty look, for a bit less money and no AVS or Driving Modes. with the RX Sport

Now the RX Sport is back, but this time around it’s the RX Premium Sport Edition and its costs much the same as the sportier RX F Sport – from £57,165 – but adds its own sporty titivates and delivers a bigger spec.

Available as the RX or RX L (with six or seven seats) the RX Premium Sport Edition gets black instead of chrome trim on the exterior, black sputtered-finish 20″ alloys and a black front skidplate.

Inside, there’s smooth leather in Black and White Ash with contrast stitching, black leather and open-pore walnut steering wheel, and integrated lighting in the door panels.

Equipment levels are high, with HUD, heated rear seats, Blind Spot, Rear Cross Traffic and Panoramic roof (sunroof on the RX L), as well as Lexus Safety System+ and heated and ventilated electric front seats.

Prices for the RX Premium Sport Edition start at £57,165 for the RX and £57,855 for the RX L. Both versions are now on sale.