Lexus RZ 450e OFFICIALLY revealed – gets four-wheel drive and 308bhp

The new Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV officially arrives with Lexus promising a dynamic drive from its four-wheel drive and 308bhp electric powertrain.

No one can deny, thanks to parent Toyota, that Lexus is big on electric; after all, almost all the cars they sell are electrified.

But Lexus electrification so far has been hybrid, with just a single EV available so far – the Lexus UX – which is an ICE car with an EV powertrain. But now the Lexus electric future starts properly with this, the new Lexus RZ 450e.

Using much of the underpinnings from the Toyota bz4X, it’s much the same size as the NX but with a cabin as big as the RX, with a very much evolved Lexus look and a new take on the Lexus ‘Spindle’ grille.

But although the RZ is based on its Toyota sibling, it comes with Direct4 four-wheel drive to balance traction and improve the ‘Drive’, with the two motors delivering 308bhp, enough for 0-62mph in 5.6 seconds, and powered by a 71.4kWh battery said to be good for 250 miles range.

Inside, there’s a 14″ touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic roof that can be switched from clear to opaque and the usual Lexus ‘Premium’ materials.

Also on offer – well, next year – will be One Motion Grip, a steer by wire system making it easier to manoeuvre and it comes with a steering yoke instead of a steering wheel, and the option of knee-level radiant heaters, heated seats and steering wheel for more economical warmth.

The Lexus RZ 450e is now available to order.