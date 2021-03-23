Lexus tease new ELECTRIC concept car ahead of a debut next week

Lexus delivers a new tease image for a new concept electric car which will be revealed on 30 March and previewing a new Lexus EV.

Another day and another tease for a new electric car, this time from Lexus ahead of the debut of the new EV concept on 30 March 2021.

Lexus has very little to say about this new EV Concept, except that it previews the next generation of Lexus cars. Although it looks like it’s not the first time we’ve seen a tease for this concept.

Back in December we had a tease for a new Lexus EV – which looks much like this one – when Lexus revealed some details on its Direct4 Drive Control Technology.

Direct4 controls torque from the electric motors – one on each axle – and braking on all four wheels to improve handling and response based on driver inputs. Which sounds promising.

It’s a reasonable assumption that this new EV will be based on Toyota’s new e-TNGA EV platform for electric cars, and we can probably get some idea of looks and powertrain by looking at the Lexus LF-30 Electric Concept we saw in 2019.

It previewed the Direct4 control system and came with 4WD, a chunky 110kWh battery, steer-by-wire, 300-mile range and a 0-62mph of 3.8 seconds. It also had gullwing doors.