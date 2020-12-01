Lexus UX 250h Premium Sport Edition ARRIVES with cosmetic tweaks and extra equipment

The Lexus UX 250h Premium Sport Edition arrives as a new UX Hybrid SUV with cosmetic tweaks and extra equipment. Costs from £33,195.

The Lexus UX is the newest, and smallest, of the Lexus SUV offerings, carving out something of a niche of its own as a small and compact premium hybrid SUV.

You already have a wide spread of trim options on the UX, from the £30k entry-level model – just called the Lexus UX – to the F Sport Takumi AWD at £41k. But, despite a choice of up to eight trim options already available, Lexus reckons there’s room for another. So you can now also have the Lexus 250h Premium Sport Edition.

Lexus has taken the UX Premium Pack and given it a bit of a makeover with cosmetic titivations and extra equipment to deliver the new Premium Sport, and at just £850 more than the Premium Pack model it’s a bit of a bargain.

The cosmetic tweaks for the Premium Sport are mainly turning things black, with black for the spindle grille, 18″ alloys, door mirrors, roof rails and headlight units.

Inside is black too, with the Lexus take on leather – Tahara – covering the seats, and there’s Blind Spot Monitor and Cross Traffic Alert added to the standard equipment in addition to that on the Premium Pack UX.

Lexus reckon the UX Premium Sport will be the big seller next year as it its £33,195 price keeps it below the threshold for additional VED and, for business users, the same hybrid powertrain as the rest of the UX range gives it a BIK of 27 per cent.

The Lexus UX 250h Premium Sport Edition is now on sale at Lexus’ UK dealers.