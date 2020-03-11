Lexus UX Compact SUV gets updated for 2020

The Lexus UX, the smallest of the Lexus SUVs, gets an update for 2020, including new technology and new interior trim options.

It’s two years since the Lexus UX arrived as Lexus dived headlong in to the premium compact SUV market, and a year since it officially went on sale in the UK.

Since then, we’ve seen the electric Lexus UX 300e turn up as the first Lexus EV – heading in to production in 2021 – as Lexus aim beyond their core hybrid USP.

Now, just a year on from its official arrival in the UK, Lexus are giving the US a bit of an update for 2020.

Lexus say the update for the UX is about safety style and connectivity, but they’ve also chucked in a 3.9 per cent PCP offer to tempt buyers in to showrooms (and to spend).

UX grade models can now be specced with a new Premium Pro Pack option with stuff including Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, HUD, Triple-eye LED headlights with Adaptive Beam, Mark Levinson Sound, and power seats and steering wheel. And still stay under the unpleasant £40k VED limit. All UX models also get wireless smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

There are also new interior colour schemes with a new Cobalt option offering black and blue trim with white and blue seats, and a new F white interior for the F Sport with smooth black leather with white stitching or white leather with a black stripe section.