Lexus UX goes a bit ‘Rebel’ and gets TATTOOED – the world’s first ‘Tattooed’ car

With Lexus aiming their entry-level UX SUV at a younger demographic, they’ve decided to turn it in to the first Tattooed car…in the world.

If you want to catch the attention of your chosen demographic, especially if you’re targeting a demographic a little different from your normal one, it’s not a bad idea to deliver images and dialogue that resonate with that demographic.

So as Lexus are generally looking to appeal to a much younger demographic than the brand was originally conceived to do, and especially with the UX SUV, they’ve decided to deliver the world’s first Tattooed car.

It’s quite tough to imagine Lexus appealing to the target audience for the LS or RX with a Tattoo theme, but the generation Lexus want to buy the UX find tattoos cool and appealing. So tattooing a UX, even as a one-off, should garner a bit of attention.

Lexus enlisted London tattoo artist Claudia De Sabe to go to work on a white UX, using a Dremel drill in place of a tattooing needle to produce a sweeping design with Koi Carp – a Japanese symbol of good fortune – by drilling away the surface paint where needed and using hand-applied paints to bring out the detail, including gold leaf for highlights.

It took Claudia, helped by Japanese husband Yutaro, 40 hours of tattooing time to complete the UX. She said:

The best thing about tattooing the Lexus UX, and the reason why this car was ideal for the project, is its streamlined shape. Everything from the lines on the side of the body to the shape of the windows, everything is just so dynamic and beautiful. It was a perfect fit for the design and the concept itself.

The end result if very impressive, and although the tattooed UX isn’t for sale – and Lexus won’t be offering it as a tick option for the UX – it’s reckoned the tattoo exercise cost around £120k.

Lexus UX Tattoo Video